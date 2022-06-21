RedShelf Named #12 on Crain’s Fast 50

Chicago EdTech Company Continues Rapid Growth in Higher Education's Transformation

RedShelf ranks #12 on Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 for 2022

Chicago Business Awards RedShelf With Top Rank for Third Consecutive Year

This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in over the past 5 years. It is our commitment to continually innovate, improving education and learning in big ways,”
— Greg Fenton, CEO & Co-Founder of RedShelf
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShelf, an EdTech company helping schools, publishers, and businesses transition from print to digital learning content, was named #12 on Crain’s Chicago Fast 50, making the list for the third consecutive year. The annual Crain’s Fast 50 list showcases 50 of the Chicago-area’s fastest-growing companies, ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2016 through 2021. The full list of winners can be found on Chicagobusiness.com/fast-50. The full Fast 50 editorial piece will also be published in the print issue of Crain’s Chicago Business on June 20.

“This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in over the past 5 years. It is our commitment to continually innovate, improving education and learning in big ways,” says Greg Fenton, RedShelf CEO. “My sincere congratulations and thanks go out to our customers, partners, and employees.”

Used by nearly half of all U.S. colleges, thousands of publishers, and a growing number of corporations and businesses, RedShelf’s award-winning eReader platform ingests and transforms written content into dynamic eBooks in just a matter of minutes. The eBooks are more affordable than print, accessible to those with disabilities, and include a range of built-in study and assessment features. Other benefits include instant access from any device, unlimited inventory, and turnkey system integrations.

About RedShelf
RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, RedShelf's software (Content Delivery System & eReader) serves more than 10,000 publishers and more than 1,500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis, and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports, and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events, and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers’ understanding of local business.

Elio DiStaola
RedShelf
+1 630-463-2053
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

RedShelf Named #12 on Crain’s Fast 50

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Education, Human Rights, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Elio DiStaola
RedShelf
+1 630-463-2053
Company/Organization
RedShelf
500 N. Dearborn St., Ste. 1200
Chicago, Illinois, 60657
United States
+1 630-463-2053
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

As one of the nation’s leading EdTech companies, RedShelf has helped thousands of colleges, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly to more affordable, efficient digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. At RedShelf, we believe that education changes the world and that, through technology, we can change education for the better. We believe in win-win solutions that make education both more affordable and impactful for students, and more financially sustainable for educators and content creators. We believe in doing well by doing good.

More From This Author
RedShelf Named #12 on Crain’s Fast 50
RedShelf Named “Publishing Software of the Year” For Second Straight Year in EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program
RedShelf to Support Expansion of Innovative Program at San Diego State University
View All Stories From This Author