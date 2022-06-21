RedShelf Named #12 on Crain’s Fast 50
Chicago Business Awards RedShelf With Top Rank for Third Consecutive Year
This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in over the past 5 years. It is our commitment to continually innovate, improving education and learning in big ways,”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShelf, an EdTech company helping schools, publishers, and businesses transition from print to digital learning content, was named #12 on Crain’s Chicago Fast 50, making the list for the third consecutive year. The annual Crain’s Fast 50 list showcases 50 of the Chicago-area’s fastest-growing companies, ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2016 through 2021. The full list of winners can be found on Chicagobusiness.com/fast-50. The full Fast 50 editorial piece will also be published in the print issue of Crain’s Chicago Business on June 20.
— Greg Fenton, CEO & Co-Founder of RedShelf
“This award is a testament to the hard work our team has put in over the past 5 years. It is our commitment to continually innovate, improving education and learning in big ways,” says Greg Fenton, RedShelf CEO. “My sincere congratulations and thanks go out to our customers, partners, and employees.”
Used by nearly half of all U.S. colleges, thousands of publishers, and a growing number of corporations and businesses, RedShelf’s award-winning eReader platform ingests and transforms written content into dynamic eBooks in just a matter of minutes. The eBooks are more affordable than print, accessible to those with disabilities, and include a range of built-in study and assessment features. Other benefits include instant access from any device, unlimited inventory, and turnkey system integrations.
About RedShelf
RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, RedShelf's software (Content Delivery System & eReader) serves more than 10,000 publishers and more than 1,500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
About Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis, and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports, and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events, and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers’ understanding of local business.
Elio DiStaola
RedShelf
+1 630-463-2053
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn