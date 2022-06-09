RedShelf Named “Publishing Software of the Year” For Second Straight Year in EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

About

As one of the nation’s leading EdTech companies, RedShelf has helped thousands of colleges, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly to more affordable, efficient digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. At RedShelf, we believe that education changes the world and that, through technology, we can change education for the better. We believe in win-win solutions that make education both more affordable and impactful for students, and more financially sustainable for educators and content creators. We believe in doing well by doing good.