RedShelf Named “Publishing Software of the Year” For Second Straight Year in EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program
Prestigious International Awards Program That Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology, Products, and Companies Gives RedShelf Publishing Software Title
RedShelf is simplifying the course materials distribution process and delivering a more affordable, engaging, safe and frictionless learning experience to millions of students.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShelf, an EdTech company helping schools, publishers, and businesses transition from print to digital learning content, today announced that it has been selected for the second year in a row as the winner of the “Publishing Software of the Year” award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. RedShelf was also awarded "Best Courseware Solution Provider" in 2019 and 2020.
— James Johnson, Managing Director of EdTech BreakThrough
Used by nearly half of all U.S. colleges, thousands of publishers, and a growing number of corporations and businesses, RedShelf’s award-winning eReader platform ingests and transforms written content into dynamic eBooks in just a matter of minutes. The eBooks are more affordable than print, accessible to those with disabilities, and include a range of built-in study and assessment features. Other benefits include instant access from any device, unlimited inventory, and turnkey system integrations.
In addition to its eReader publishing software, RedShelf offers an end-to-end Content Delivery System (CDS) that helps to streamline the many complex workflows involved in acquiring, pricing, selling, delivering, and billing for eBooks and other learning materials. Campuses, businesses, and publishers leverage both the eReader and the CDS to improve affordability and operational efficiency while providing a more engaging learning experience.
For colleges, RedShelf is providing relief to the growing concerns of privacy and security across higher education. Partners leverage a single and secure integration with RedShelf, providing a digital delivery solution that closes previously opened doors to their network and consolidating the many one-off publisher integrations with campus. This single connection to RedShelf keeps transactions, content, and student information safe through a robust security framework.
“A school network can have hundreds, if not thousands of entry-points to ingest digital content, with complex workflows involved in acquiring, pricing, selling, delivering, and billing for textbooks and course materials that prohibit access and equity among students,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “RedShelf is simplifying the course materials distribution process and delivering a more affordable, engaging, safe and frictionless learning experience to millions of students. Congratulations to the RedShelf team for the second
consecutive year on winning the ‘Publishing Software of the Year’ award.”
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world. “We are extremely proud to win this award for the second straight year. It’s a testament to the entire RedShelf team and all their hard work as we deliver on our mission to help schools move effortlessly into the digital-first future,” said Greg Fenton, RedShelf’s CEO and co-founder. “Our end-to-end distribution software is a win-win for institutions and their students while improving access and equity. Best of all, the various features and tools within the platform may be used a la carte or as a comprehensive solution - providing flexibility and expanding right along with your vision and needs.”
####
About RedShelf
RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, RedShelf's software (Content Delivery System and eReader) serves more than 10,000 publishers and more than 1,500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more
information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
Elio DiStaola
RedShelf
+1 630-463-2053
email us here