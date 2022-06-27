Submit Release
News Search

There were 743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,104 in the last 365 days.

Want to become a conservation agent? MDC taking applications in July for next agent training academy

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Interested in a healthy, rewarding, outdoor career to help protect and manage wildlife resources for future generations? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is currently recruiting and accepting online applications to fill an academy class of conservation agent trainees.

Successful candidates will undergo 26 weeks of intense training in all facets of law enforcement and resource management/conservation stewardship. Upon graduation, newly commissioned conservation agents receive a county assignment and become the face of conservation in their communities – fairly enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri to promote voluntary compliance and serving the public “off the beaten path.”

Get more information on essential agent job duties, education requirements, experience and knowledge needed, required skills and abilities, physical abilities required, pay and benefits, how to apply, conditions of employment, and more online at short.mdc.mo.gov/45j

To learn more about the job, contact MDC Protection Branch Major Brian Ham at 573-751-4115, ext. 3819 or Brian.Ham@mdc.mo.gov.

Want to know more about the work of conservation agents? Watch these videos from MDC: Conservation Agent Matt Smith at youtube.com/watch?v=1856t1GC6OE and MDC Conservation Agent Lexis Riter at youtube.com/watch?v=8Beigpg8I3A .

You just read:

Want to become a conservation agent? MDC taking applications in July for next agent training academy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.