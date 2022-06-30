Book launch. STRESS FREE - Understand yourself. Discover wisdom. Be free. Discover a fresh way of overcoming stress

Find a fresh way of dealing with stress

Imagine living a life with much less stress. Imagine being able to avoid stress. Take charge of your own life and respond to challenges in a fresh way.

Stress is just a reaction from our thinking to the difference between how things are and how we want them to be. To be free, and end our stress, we can either change the event, or our reaction to it.” — Manoj Krishna

LONDON, UK, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching today - STRESS FREE – Understand yourself. Discover wisdom. Be free.

This is a book that could change your life by helping you avoid stress and overcome it more easily. You can order it here.

Long-term stress affects 80% of people and impacts our physical and mental health. It can stop us being happy. Is it possible to be free?

Following on from his first book Understanding Me Understanding You, which was translated into 4 languages, in this book Dr. Manoj Krishna, the founder of the Human Wisdom Project, tackles the subject of stress.

This book challenges the assumption that stress is caused only by external events and nothing can be done, and explores many ways we can avoid stress in the first place, and overcome it more easily when it does occur.

Stress is just a reaction from our thinking, and the difference between how things are and how we want them to be. To get over stress we have three options. We can change the event, accept things as they are, or change our reaction to it. To change our reaction we need to explore where it comes from, and for that we need understand ourselves and how our minds work. This deeper understanding of ourselves helps us access our own wisdom, which enables us to meet life’s challenges with calm. With this book we can take charge of dealing with our own stress and not be dependent on our circumstances, or on other people to change.

The book also explores the many hidden patterns of thinking that contribute to our own stress. For example, we are not aware that our mind compares all the time, and when others have more than we do we can feel envious, and blame them for making us feel bad. If we learn to compare only when it serves us, a major cause of our stress can be avoided.

This book is part of the Human Wisdom Project, which aims to enable people to live their best lives, and make the world a better place. For more information visit humanwisdom.me or follow us on social media.

Our time on earth is limited. Living with this wisdom allows us to make the most of it, and live with much less stress, so we can lead happier and healthier lives.

Human Wisdom Project