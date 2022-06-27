Maine Students’ Software Design and Development Skills Showcased in Maine App Challenge

In a ceremony on June 18th, Tyler Technologies, Inc. announced the three winners of their 2022 Tyler Technologies Maine App Challenge. The contest provides students the opportunity to explore software design and development by using their creativity to design a mobile app. This year’s winners are Yuliya Buturlia of Scarborough High School, Frazier Dougherty of Yarmouth High School, and Ian Lajoie of Biddeford Regional Center for Technology.

Buturlia’s first place app, ScheduleStorm, allows students to schedule meetings with their teachers, anytime and from anywhere.

Dougherty’s second place app, Train ME 2, allows users to create customizable workouts or choose from a database of premade workouts. This inclusive workout app is for all activity levels and allows users to track progress and set individual goals.

Lajoie’s third place app, Quick Work, helps users easily find videos and information from experts on how to troubleshoot problems with their vehicle.

The winners received scholarships totaling $10,000, and the top 10 submissions receiving a guaranteed internship interview after their sophomore year of college. The first 50 submissions each year also receive a tablet, and the high school with the highest participation receives $500.

More information about the Tyler Technologies Maine App Challenge and next years application can be found on the Tyler Technologies website.