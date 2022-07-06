Touchstone Advisors Announces Sale of Airex Rubber Products Corporation

Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with Four Points Capital Partners, they served as the exclusive financial advisors to Airex...

We are pleased to have successfully advised Airex shareholders, trustees and senior management in this engagement, despite COVID and other factors contributing to a challenging environment.” — Roy Johnson, M&A Advisor and Steve Pappas, Partner of Touchstone

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 2022

Westport, CT

Touchstone Advisors is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with Four Points Capital Partners, they served as the exclusive financial advisors to Airex Rubber Products Corporation (“Airex”) in its sale to Airex Holding, LLC (“Holding”) a newly formed entity.

Airex, located in Portland, Connecticut, is a Tier 1 producer of rubber-based products for the aerospace, helicopter, medical device, and oil exploration industries. The company offers full-service design and manufacturing, with expertise in rubber-to-metal bonding and precision molding of rubber parts. Product design, material formulation, testing, and certification, along with mold tool manufacturing, in-support onsite production, are core capabilities. Founded in 1943, Airex was in its third generation of family ownership at the time of the sale.

The key principal at the buying entity has an engineering background in rubber products manufacturing and has most recently worked in the aerospace industry, with exposure to U.S. military and defense.

Roy Johnson, M&A Advisor and Steve Pappas, Partner of Touchstone, co-managers of the transaction in coordination with Four Points Capital Partners, who managed various aspects of the process, commented … “We are pleased to have successfully advised Airex shareholders, trustees and senior management in this engagement, despite COVID and other factors contributing to a challenging environment. We were able to include the company-owned real estate in the transaction, which was a desire of our client.” The Touchstone advisory team included Heather Lockwood as Due Diligence Coordinator, and she was instrumental in helping to manage the latter stages of the transaction.

SRC, Certified Public Accountants, P.C. provided accounting and tax advice, and Jacobs, Walker, Rice & Barry, LLC provided legal advice to Airex. Thomas J. O'Neill, III, LLC, Attorney at Law provided legal advice to Holding. Senior debt financing was provided by Live Oak Bank.

Because the structure of the deal involved a securities transaction, Touchstone Advisors acted through Four Points Capital Partners, member FINRA/SIPC.