Physician's Hair Restoration Center moves after more than a decade.

Dr. Carlos Puig is staying in Houston.

Having served Houstonians for more than 45 years, I am very excited about continuing to provide the latest hair restoration solutions in our new Galleria location” — Dr. Carlos Puig

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a decade, Physician's Hair Restoration Center moved its office to 5373 W Alabama St Suite 350, Houston, TX 77056.

The move stems from Physician's Hair Restoration Center unprecedented growth in the last year. While the office is moving, PHRC is remaining in the Houston area which will enable them to continue to closely serve their patients as a majority of their patient base is located in Houston, Texas.

Their new office offers the latest technology in hair restoration and hair transplant surgery for both men and women. Dr. Carlos Puig is a world renowned leader in hair restoration and has been practicing in the Houston area for over 40 years.

Their phone number, email, and website will remain the same.