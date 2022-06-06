Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy Does Not Prove As A Significate Hair Loss Solution

Physicians' Hair Restoration Center, Houston, Texas Injection of PRP

Dr. Carlos Puig explains PRP should be used cautiously in carefully selected patients.

From the results I have seen, I'm not convinced that PRP therapy should be considered a solution for hair loss.” — Carlos Puig

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the more talked about therapies to grow hair and suppress hair loss is the injection of Platelet Rich Plasma into the balding areas of the scalp. Platelets circulate in the blood stream and function to facilitate blood clotting and wound healing. They contain the chemical signaling proteins, cytokines and chemokines needed to prevent bleeding to death after an injury by starting the blood clotting process. They are also active in wound healing, scar production and remodeling, so they move to and function in wounded areas for up to a year after the injury.

It so happens that many of the proteins, cytokines and chemokines in platelets also participate in the hair cycling system. Hair cycles between growing phases and resting phases, and these biologicals turn that system on and off. So, in theory injecting additional platelets to the thinning area may reverse the miniaturization process, and slow down or stop the hair loss.

Although this therapy has been studied and tried for almost 20 years, the treatment protocols, dosing, and consistency of result have yet to be clearly identified and verified. Of the nearly 190 articles in the medical literature about PRP as a hair loss therapy, only 18 looked at PRP as a stand alone therapy, and the general conclusion for those was that it may work but more study is needed. The general opinion is that three treatments are recommended, one to 2 months apart.

These may need to be repeated every 18 to 24 months, as the improvement is not permanent.

As with any of our medical therapies PRP will not grow hair on bald skin. PRP’s impact is on areas where the hair is thinning, and so it should be used cautiously in carefully selected patients. Newer therapies, Regenera and HairClone, are emerging that relocate the cells from DHT resistant hair follicles into the bulbs of DHT sensitive hair follicles that may have a more lasting impact on the patients hair loss.

If you have questions about PRP therapy, contact Dr. Carlos Puig at Physicians Hair Restoration Center located in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Carlos Puig Explains Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP)