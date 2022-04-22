Women's Hair Loss - New Information & Technology. Nationally Renowned, Dr. Puig Discusses Causes and Treatments.

Women's Hair Loss Physicians’ Hair Restoration Center (PHRC)

Check out this video on women's hair loss. Dr. Puig, discusses women's hair loss and possible causes and treatments.

Female hair loss is a very complex diagnosis to make” — Dr. Carlos Puig

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike hair loss in men, women's hair loss has many causes other then inheritance and requires a detailed careful evaluation to arrive at the appropriate diagnosis and therapeutic recommendations.

Nationally renowned, Dr. Puig was given the opportunity to share his insights and 40 years experience on the topic at the annual meeting of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association. His presentation was designed to help navigate through the evaluation of female hair loss patients and present possible directional solutions this complex diagnosis.

In women, hair loss is a physical change associated with many different diseases. There are three categories of diseases that can be responsible for hair loss in women: Endocrine (Hormonal), Nutritional, and Autoimmune. Each category has several potential causes of hair loss. Dr. Puig’s strategy organizes and simplifies an approach to evaluating the female patient.

Dr. Carlos Puig, of Physicians’ Hair Restoration Center (PHRC) has over 48 years of experience in the field of hair restoration and hair transplant surgery. Dr. Puig has worked continuously developing hair loss techniques and quality control to enhance the natural appearance through the use of hair restoration and hair transplant surgery. He is constantly on the cutting edge of the latest hair transplant technologies.

Dr. Puig is the founding Member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. He has had a special interest in Continuous Quality Improvement and the application of Six Sigma Principles to Hair Restoration Surgery for 48 years. He has studied with W. Edwards Deming and other authorities on this topic.

Over the years, Dr. Puig has trained many hair transplant surgeons in hair restoration surgery, both in his internationally recognized Fellowship Training Program and at medical seminars, workshops, and surgical demonstrations on a range of topics.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS & AWARDS

* Given the Golden Follicle Award 2012, in recognition of a lifetime of professional contributions

* Past President of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS)

* Diplomate & Past President of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery

* Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery

* Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

* Served as chair of the Core Curriculum/Core Competency Committee ISHRS

* Served as chair of the ISHRS Fellowship Training Committee

* Completed the Guidelines for International Society of Hair Restoration

* Surgery Fellowship Training Programs

* Past Chair of the Surgery Task Force for Physician & Assistant Education

* The ISHRS Delegate to the AMA House of Delegates.

