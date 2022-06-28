GIB Games Presents- Callisto

We wanted to create a title that tapped into the power of Virtual Reality in a unique and casual way,” said Sam Swicegood, the company’s CEO. “Something fun and challenging—yet approachable.” — Samuel Swicegood

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love a good murder mystery? Then The Callisto is the game! This engaging and challenging VR title pushes the boundaries of immersive gameplay, visuals, and story and has already made waves throughout the gaming community.

Set in a futuristic space hotel on Jupiter’s eponymous moon, players take the role of a member of an interstellar police force as they investigate a triple-homicide. By interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, players are challenged with uncovering the truth behind these murders and bringing the perpetrator—or perpetrators—to justice. Players will need to use their wits and detective skills to crack this case.

The Callisto is the product of rising star Virtual Reality studio GIB Games, a team of industry mavericks with diverse skill sets in everything tech. GIB has already made a name by creating unique VR experiences published on multiple VR platforms.

“We wanted to create a title that tapped into the power of Virtual Reality in a unique and casual way,” said Sam Swicegood, the company’s CEO. “Something fun and challenging—yet approachable.”

They came up with The Callisto. The team has spent nearly two years developing the game and its story, which is based on a 2014 tabletop RPG. Now entering Early Access, it’s ready to take the world by storm as a VR experience unlike anything else on the market today.

The Callisto is the first standalone game released by GIB and features a full voice cast, including the likes of John McPhee, Sherman Christensen and the legendary Jon St. John. It's anticipated to be a big hit, with gamers already anticipating its early release date of July 7 on Steam.

But the game's creators say they're not done with making it into all it can be.

In the future, the studio plans on expanding The Callisto with even more content, unique characters, side plots and mysteries to enjoy. They also have another game in the works, which is currently under wraps.

If you're looking for a new and exciting murder mystery game to sink your teeth into, look no further than The Callisto. With an engaging plot, unique

setting, and challenging gameplay, this title will keep anyone entertained for hours. So, act quickly!

Wishlist The Callisto on Steam and prepare for its Early Access release on July 7!

