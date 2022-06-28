MontyCloud and TechnoBind Make a Strategic Tie-Up to Provide Top Notch Cloud Management Services
MontyCloud announces its collaboration with TechnoBind, India’s leading cloud consultant and specialist distributor for data and associated domains.
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, an Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces its collaboration with TechnoBind, India's leading cloud consultant and specialist distributor for data and associated domains. The collaboration with TechnoBind brings MontyCloud one step closer to its channel, partners, and customers and fosters the brand's commitment to assisting them with its extensive portfolio of IT solutions.
— Raj Sivarajan, EVP Operations, MontyCloud
“Businesses, regardless of how big or small they are, are faced with increasing complexities in addressing their daily cloud ops challenges as they navigate through their digital transformation journey. For this, they are having to hire and expend high-cost cloud talent to manage day-to-day operations rather than have them focus on building better products and services for their customers. Our events-driven, no-code approach enables customers efficiently address their cloud ops needs without having to invest in premium cloud talent to do this. We are excited to grow our business in India by leveraging TechnoBind’s vertical, customer, and channel-focused team, as well as their unique market approach. With this collaboration we look forward to helping TechnoBind customers benefit from our cloud management product offering and transform their IT teams into cloud powerhouses,” said Raj Sivarajan, EVP Operations, MontyCloud.
MontyCloud’s most popular offering, MontyCloud DAY2™ has helped customers close the cloud skills gap faster, simplify CloudOps, and reduce the total cost of cloud operations by up to 70%. Many large organizations, retail, healthcare, educational, and research institutions rely on DAY2™ to run and manage their cloud environments efficiently. Monty Cloud's no-code approach to Autonomous Cloud Platforms enables customers to set their sights on intelligent applications rather than infrastructure and operations.
“Challenges around cloud are only becoming more and more complex as cloud adoption among customers is deepening. Managing these challenges with people is now more possible and is something that will definitely scale. Specialized tools designed ground up for the Cloud Management challenges are becoming a must now. Optimizing operations for the cloud set-up necessitates a unique set of management expertise, an area where MontyCloud has excelled. MontyCloud has taken a holistic look at the increasing complexities of cloud environments and provides a way for IT departments to ensure that all of their cloud environments are managed consistently. We believe MontyCloud will help our partners significantly in addressing their customers’ cloud management challenges and thereby be that value provider for their customers.” said Prashanth GJ, CEO, TechnoBind.
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of enabling IT teams to become cloud powerhouses. Many large enterprises, retail, healthcare, educational, and research institutions use MontyCloud DAY2™ to efficiently manage and operate their cloud environments.
MontyCloud DAY2™ is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies cloud operations, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.
You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to OpsTalk™, a podcast for CloudOps teams, by CloudOps experts.
About TechnoBind
TechnoBind is the first Specialist Distributor in the Indian IT channels space, offering a hybrid distribution model placed synergistically between broad-based and niche distribution, to deliver high business value for its reseller partners. TechnoBind helps partners to implement solutions, which solve specific business pain points arising out of the rapidly changing facets of technology for businesses.
The company's sole focus has been on technologies that help the customer handle his Data and the associated challenges of Data Treatment. For more information, visit http://technobind.com/
