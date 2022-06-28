Amplifi Announces Growth Investment from Source Capital to Support Global Expansion, and Future M&A Activity
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi Group, LLC (“Amplifi”, or the “Company”), a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce that it has received a strategic growth investment from Source Capital (“Source”), an Atlanta based private investment firm, to expand its presence in North America and Europe, support its growing customer demands and to provide future capital for increased M&A activity.
With offices in the US and EU, Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire data value chain from strategy, solution design, implementation, technology solutions and managed operations for many of the world largest brands.
“The data industry has experienced explosive growth over the past few years and this trend is not slowing down any time soon. Our rapidly growing customer base is experiencing first hand, that actionable data strategies are essential to transforming the way they do business and learning how critical data is to survive in today’s highly competitive digital markets,” said Corey Mellick, Amplifi Founder and CEO. “This transaction marks a major milestone for us, and we are thrilled to partner with a world class firm like Source Capital. This transaction will allow us to accelerate our M&A strategy, expand global capabilities and maintain our #1 competitive advantage, our culture.”
“We are excited to be partnering with the Amplifi team to further accelerate growth through expanding the company’s service offerings, geographic reach, and add-on acquisitions”, said Tom Harbin, Managing Partner at Source Capital. “Amplifi has built an impressive track record of delivering high value services to world class brands and we look forward to partnering with them to achieve their mission.”
“Our partnership with Source Capital is a vital step in Amplifi’s mission to become the world’s leading data consultancy”, said Scott Spear, Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer at Amplifi. “We’re very excited to find a partner that shares our values, believes in our vision, and wants to accelerate our global growth strategy.”
Ben Emmons, Managing Director at Source Capital, added “We are very impressed with Amplifi’s track record and highly experienced leadership team. We look forward to supporting the company’s go-to-market investments and to accelerate Amplifi’s global expansion.”
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. For more information, visit www.goamplifi.com.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset… THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design, and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
About Source Capital
Source Capital (www.source-cap.com) is a private investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to companies across a wide range of industries. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 25 equity platform investments, 52 add-on acquisitions and 40 debt investments through four separate credit funds. To learn more about Source Capital or to discuss a new equity or debt investment opportunity, please reach out to a member of our investment team.’
Press Contacts
Amplifi North America
Tracy Zettinig
Tracy.zettinig@goamplifi.com
Amplifi Europe
Elliott Clarkson
Elliott.clarkson@amplifiuk.com
Source Capital
Josh Chin
joshchin@source-cap.com
email us here
