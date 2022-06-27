Submit Release
Working Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Lisbon, Portugal, 27 June to 2 July 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Lisbon, Portugal, from 27 June to 2 July 2022.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will attend the Second United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon and deliver Singapore’s national statement at the Conference. Minister Balakrishnan will also co-chair a High Level Symposium on Water Ministerial Roundtable and an Interactive Dialogue Session at the Conference, and participate in the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and South East Asia Small Island Developing States side event on “Ocean Action in Support of Sustainable Development Goal 14”.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will call on the President of the Assembly of the Republic Augusto Santos Silva, and meet Minister of Foreign Affairs João Cravinho, as well as other prominent Portuguese personalities. Minister Balakrishnan will also attend the inauguration ceremony for the expansion of the PSA Sines terminal.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 JUNE 2022

