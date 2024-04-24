Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean's Meetings in Germany, 21 to 24 April 2024

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited Kiel, Germany from 21 to 22 April 2024, and Berlin, Germany from 22 to 24 April 2024. During the visit, he met German Federal Minister for Defence Boris Pistorius and German Federal Minister for Special Affairs and Head of the Federal Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt.



In Kiel, SM Teo officiated at the launch of the Republic of Singapore Navy’s 4th Invincible-class submarine, Inimitable, alongside Minister Pistorius and Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How. SM Teo also had a bilateral meeting with Minister Pistorius, during which both sides reaffirmed our strong and substantive defence ties.

In Berlin, SM Teo had a bilateral meeting with Minister Schmidt. SM Teo and Minister Schmidt reaffirmed the robust and multifaceted bilateral relationship, and discussed international and regional developments. SM Teo also met senior German security officials to discuss security issues.





MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 APRIL 2024

Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

