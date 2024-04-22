Visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to Jakarta, Indonesia, 23 to 26 April 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to Jakarta, Indonesia from 23 to 26 April 2024. The visit underscores the close friendship and cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia over the years, and reflects the shared desire to further strengthen cooperation.

During his visit, Minister Balakrishnan will call on President Joko Widodo and be hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi. Minister Balakrishnan will also meet President-elect and Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, and Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono.

Minister Balakrishnan will also call on former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and former President Megawati Soekarnoputri.

Minister Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

22 APRIL 2024