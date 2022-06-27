8th Annual All Disabilities Festival to be Held in Columbus, Ohio on July 17
The event is for seniors, veterans and families of adults or children with disabilities to have fun!COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPFAD (Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities) is thrilled to be hosting its 8th annual All Disabilities Festival on Sunday, July 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad Street in Columbus, Ohio. This free event will feature live music, food, art and more.
The All Disabilities Festival is the signature event for UPFAD, which is an event and festival company creating opportunities for those with disabilities to showcase artwork and other talents. The festival includes a wide range of events, such as an art show and talent show. The festival's goal is to provide a fun and inclusive environment for all attendees.
UPFAD was founded on the philosophy that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of their abilities. The All Disabilities Festival is a perfect example of this philosophy in action. By bringing together people of all abilities, the festival provides an inclusive space for everyone to celebrate their talents. In addition to providing a platform for performers, the festival also offers participants the chance to connect with other like-minded individuals. This sense of community is an essential part of UPFAD's mission, and the All Disabilities Festival is a perfect way to bring that mission to life.
To achieve this goal, UPFAD offers a variety of events, resources and opportunities for those with special needs. Events are designed to bring awareness to the talents and abilities of those with disabilities and help people learn about their mission.
"I created this event to showcase Unlimited Possibilities for All Disabilities and their families to come to a festival and have a great time without shame," said UPFAD founder Nicole Carter. "I am a mother of a child with autism, and he has shown me unlimited possibilities in all he has done. This event is open to seniors, disabled veterans and families with adults and children with disabilities."
Music will begin at 11:00 a.m., entertainment begins at noon and disabled veterans will be recognized at 3:00 p.m. Vendor spaces are still available and there will be ALS interpreters on site.
For more information, visit UPFAD.org or contact Carter at 614-209-3444 or UPFAD1@gmail.com. Vendors are still being accepted.
###
Nicole Carter
Unlimited Possibilities For All Disabilities
UPFAD1@gmail.com