Nathaniel O. Wilkins Named Among Best of Summer Reading
By Fran Briggs
Nathaniel's healthy lifestyle guide is inspiring, entertaining, and idyllic for baby boomers.”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathaniel O. Wilkins recently received one of the season’s highest literary honors, his publicist announced today. Wilkins' latest book, "AgelessWorkout: A Guide To Total Transformation, Mind, Body, And Spirit" has been named among The Best of Summer Reading, 2022.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Nathaniel O. Wilkins
Each summer an award-winning journalist identifies and promotes outstanding literature and authors through the annual list. Wilkins, along with nine other authors around the world, is sharing international recognition for his literary excellence. The complete list was published earlier this month.
The Best of Summer Reading, 2022, gives tribute to several authors for their exceptional, literary contributions. Genres include fiction, non-fiction, health and wellness, adventure sci-fi, romance, children's literature and spiritual.
Featured are authors who are dynamically versed, at the forefront in their genre, and have mastered the art of engaging and entertaining their readers. The authors were recognized for their literary vision through subject, originality, impact and influence.
Wilkins' work is currently enjoying regular 5 stars reviews. The expected bestseller was written for baby boomers and has received early positive critiques from readers.
AgelessWorkout: A Guide To Total Transformation, Mind, Body, And Spirit shows the reader that adopting a healthy lifestyle and committing to eating healthy meals and exercising regularly does not have to be a struggle.
"The book deserves the attention of all middle-aged readers who value health and wellness. The author is exceptionally gifted,” stated Fran Briggs, Publicist to Nathaniel O. Wilkins. “Nathaniel's healthy lifestyle guide is inspiring, entertaining, and idyllic for baby boomers. It equips the reader with stellar content on nutritional fitness, physical fitness, mental fitness, and elements of living a healthy lifestyle."
The Miami, FL resident has a B.S. in Recreation Administration and an M.S. in Public Administration. He is a certified Functional Aging Specialist, a Titleist Golf Fitness Specialist, and a Stretch Zone Practitioner with a dozen of certifications in Spin, TRX, and Group Fitness.
He gave a synopsis of his novel.
“Along with Shebah Carfagna, I wrote an easy, simple, and fast read book geared toward helping baby boomers live fully. The focus is on living with expectation, thinking, exercise and renewal."
For more information, or to purchase a copy of AgelessWorkout, visit https://www.amazon.com/AgelessWorkout-Guide-Total-Transformation-Spirit/dp/180128637X or follow him on facebook https://www.facebook.com/agelessworkout. Nathaniel "Nate" O. Wilkins is available for bookings, appearances, and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com
Book details
• AgelessWorkout: A Guide To Total Transformation, Mind, Body, And Spirit
• Paramount Publisher (March 23, 2022)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 180128637X
• ISBN-13: 978-1801286374
• Pages: 142
• Weight: 9.6 ounces
• Dimensions: 6 x 0.34 x 9 inches
ABOUT NATHANIEL O. WILKINS
Nathaniel O. Wilkins is a health and wellness educator, renowned speaker, fitness coach and author. Described as "a powerhouse," Nate leads from mental and physical strength. Along with Shebah Carfagna, his co-founder and partner of Ageless Workout, he teaches that ageless is a mindset. They also created a medical fitness practice, Panache Healing to help their clients recover from injuries and illness and come back stronger so that they can return to doing things they love without physical restrictions or limitations. Nate aims to help his clients challenge the aging process through bespoke fitness, nutrition regimens, and a wellness lifestyle. The fitness coach fosters strong relationships with his clients including his "Ageless Workout tribe” (AWT). Decades ago, a health scare forced him to take a closer look at his physical and mental health. This brush with heart disease led him to start exercising, teaching, managing fitness programs, opening his own fitness business, and making men's preventative health a core focus. A dynamic, resilient man in his 60s, Nate describes himself as an "adaptive navigator" who is able to turn negatives into positives. His powerful mindset is paired with his belief: Don't let a condition manage you; manage your condition. Nathaniel O. Wilkins earned his B.S. in Recreation Administration from Kansas State University and his M.S. in Public Administration from the University of Kansas. He is a certified Functional Aging Specialist, a Titleist Golf Fitness Specialist and a Stretch Zone Practitioner. He has also earned numerous other certifications in Spin, TRX and Group Fitness. When Nate isn't teaching an Ageless Workout, he's probably adding pieces to his art collection, reading, listening to music, or booking his next trip.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn