ICAED CHAIR EXPRESSES GRAVE CONCERNS OVER THE ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES IN SINDH
Many young students have been taken away from examination centers and are enforced disappeared. Many of the victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh have never returned.”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Coalition Against Enforced Disappearances (ICAED) has expressed its grave concern over the increasing cases of enforced disappearances in Sindh. Sindh is Pakistan’s southern province where violations of human rights such as enforced disappearances of Sindhi political dissidents and members of nationalist groups continue to occur without let-up. Reports speak that with the sanction of the state of Pakistan, victims are being tortured and killed; their mutilated bodies are dumped by alleged state security agencies.
The deplorable phenomenon continues even if the UN Human Rights Council and international NGOs such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, among others, have raised their voices against human rights violations. Pakistan has maintained a deafening silence and continues to commit these crimes against humanity.
According to Mary Aileen D. Bacalso, the chairperson of ICAED, “ the ongoing operation against activists of nationalist movements of Sindh has never ended but intensified, instead. Many young students have been taken away from examination centers and are enforced disappeared. Many of the victims of enforced disappearances in Sindh have never returned. Their whereabouts have remained unknown to their families for already more than five years.
ICAED, in cooperation with its member, the Sindhi Foundation mentions some names of victims of enforced disappearances whose whereabouts remain unknown. The list includes Murtaza Junejo, Kashif Tagar , Fateh Mohammed Khoso, Ayoub Kandhro, Sohail Bhatti, Insaaf dayo, Sarmad Mirani, Shabir Qambrani, Faqeer Aijaz Gaho, Allah Wadhayo Mahar, Zafar Channa, Shahid Soomro, Ashfaq Dal, Sadruddin Kolachi, Aijaz Soomro, Sadam Shar, Latif Ayaz Shar, Wazir Noohani and Irfan Nohani.
The latest victim is Sindhi Inam, a publisher and a human rights defender who was also earlier made to disappear from 10 months from Karachi. He was again forcibly taken away from Karachi Press Club on 22 June when he protested against enforced disappearance. He resurfaced after two days only to be charged with a false criminal case.
ICAED and Sindhi Foundation further said that instead of finding the truth about what happened to the victims, the government filed cases of treason and sedition against those who raised their voices to combat enforced disappearances.
ICAED’s member organization in Argentina, the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Founding Line expresses its serious concern about the incessant practice of enforced disappearances in the Pakistani province of Sindh.
In a letter to the Sindhi Foundation signed by Ma. Adela Antokoletz, she said: “ There is no democracy if it is not based on justice. For all these reasons, we ask the Pakistani authorities to take immediate measures so that the disappeared surface appear alive, and that their physical and mental integrity, as well as that of their relatives and defenders, be respected.”
The ICAED is a global umbrella organization of voices raised against enforced disappearances. It is mandated to campaign for the universal ratification and implementation of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. In view of the cases of enforced disappearances in Sindhi region and the rest of Pakistan, ICAED calls on Pakistan to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance without further delay and to recognize the competence of the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances
