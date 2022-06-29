DIAGNOSTIC BIOSYSTEMS INC. (USA) PARTNERS WITH LEADER LIFE SCIENCES (UAE) TO PROVIDE ADVANCED IHC SOLUTIONS IN UAE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Diagnostic Biosystems (DBS) Inc, USA, a Global provider of cutting-edge in vitro diagnostics and high-quality immunohistochemistry (IHC) solutions company is pleased to announce that they have signed a distribution agreement with Leader Life Sciences(UAE), a leading pioneer in the medical and life science field that is focused on the health system challenges faced in both UAE and GCC.
This partnership will enable greater accessibility of a wide variety of disease-related antibodies that have been optimized by DBS for high quality staining in immunohistochemical (IHC) applications, a broad range of IHC ancillaries, and superior automated IHC platforms for UAE market. This technological solutions help UAE healthcare systems to fight against ever challenging disease “cancer”.
“With the life sciences and tech sectors growing at unprecedented rates, Leader Life Sciences - Diagnostic Biosystems is a great opportunity to work together and uplift the pathologists within the sector by creating pathways that are aimed to strengthen, grow and facilitate innovations in clinical diagnostics efficiently.", said Sukhdeep Sachdev, The Global CEO of Leader Life Sciences. "This collaboration is the latest step in Leader Life Sciences' long-term partnership strategy to leverage our efforts in enhancing pathologies, especially in the immunohistochemical applications coupled with Diagnostic Biosystems' legacy of providing high-quality primary antibodies and staining solutions."
“The timely and effective promotion of advanced immunohistochemistry solutions are crucial for rapidly evolving life sciences and healthcare systems”, said Dr. Bipin Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive officer at Diagnostic BioSystems. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Leader Life Sciences, an outstanding provider of medical and life science solutions in the GCC region”.
About Leader Life Sciences
Leader Life Sciences a subsidiary of Leader Healthcare group having decades of excellence in the medical science field, was incepted in the year 2020 with the aim to offer ground-breaking technologies and solutions to address the problems encountered by the medicine and the diagnostic community.
Headquartered in Dubai, they have very strong distribution network and are committed to supply only the best medical products, equipment, and training to healthcare professionals.
Leader Life Sciences has well-established strong partnerships with some well-established institutions and major hospitals.
With the vision to make high-quality healthcare and diagnostic solutions available and affordable, they passionately strive to facilitate the access of such solutions that transforms the quality-of-life empowering hospitals, research labs and universities across sssGCC region .
About Diagnostic BioSystems Inc.
Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. is a global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices for the anatomic pathology and histology markets. Since their inception in 1994, the core of Diagnostic BioSystems success has been centered on high-quality manufacturing and exceptional customer service and support for their portfolio of over 1600 IHC products. Through the combination of ready-to-use kits, antibodies, instrumentation, and novel chromogens, Diagnostic BioSystems provides a complete suite of IHC products for clinical and research use. This coupled with ease-of-use, affordability, and worldwide distribution gives Diagnostic BioSystems' customers reliable access to the products they need most.
Ananda Kumar M.
Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc.
anandam@dbiosys.com
Olga Petrauskene
This partnership will enable greater accessibility of a wide variety of disease-related antibodies that have been optimized by DBS for high quality staining in immunohistochemical (IHC) applications, a broad range of IHC ancillaries, and superior automated IHC platforms for UAE market. This technological solutions help UAE healthcare systems to fight against ever challenging disease “cancer”.
“With the life sciences and tech sectors growing at unprecedented rates, Leader Life Sciences - Diagnostic Biosystems is a great opportunity to work together and uplift the pathologists within the sector by creating pathways that are aimed to strengthen, grow and facilitate innovations in clinical diagnostics efficiently.", said Sukhdeep Sachdev, The Global CEO of Leader Life Sciences. "This collaboration is the latest step in Leader Life Sciences' long-term partnership strategy to leverage our efforts in enhancing pathologies, especially in the immunohistochemical applications coupled with Diagnostic Biosystems' legacy of providing high-quality primary antibodies and staining solutions."
“The timely and effective promotion of advanced immunohistochemistry solutions are crucial for rapidly evolving life sciences and healthcare systems”, said Dr. Bipin Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive officer at Diagnostic BioSystems. “We are extremely pleased to partner with Leader Life Sciences, an outstanding provider of medical and life science solutions in the GCC region”.
About Leader Life Sciences
Leader Life Sciences a subsidiary of Leader Healthcare group having decades of excellence in the medical science field, was incepted in the year 2020 with the aim to offer ground-breaking technologies and solutions to address the problems encountered by the medicine and the diagnostic community.
Headquartered in Dubai, they have very strong distribution network and are committed to supply only the best medical products, equipment, and training to healthcare professionals.
Leader Life Sciences has well-established strong partnerships with some well-established institutions and major hospitals.
With the vision to make high-quality healthcare and diagnostic solutions available and affordable, they passionately strive to facilitate the access of such solutions that transforms the quality-of-life empowering hospitals, research labs and universities across sssGCC region .
About Diagnostic BioSystems Inc.
Diagnostic BioSystems Inc. is a global developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical devices for the anatomic pathology and histology markets. Since their inception in 1994, the core of Diagnostic BioSystems success has been centered on high-quality manufacturing and exceptional customer service and support for their portfolio of over 1600 IHC products. Through the combination of ready-to-use kits, antibodies, instrumentation, and novel chromogens, Diagnostic BioSystems provides a complete suite of IHC products for clinical and research use. This coupled with ease-of-use, affordability, and worldwide distribution gives Diagnostic BioSystems' customers reliable access to the products they need most.
Ananda Kumar M.
Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc.
anandam@dbiosys.com
Olga Petrauskene
Diagnostic BioSystem
+1 925-484-3350
Olga.petrauskene@dbiosys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other