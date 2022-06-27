Berlin Barracks/ Simple Assault
CASE#:22A3003673
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gildea
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/26/22 @ approximately 2027 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: West Hill Ext, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: John Fuller
AGE: 74
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, FL
VICTIM: Janet Pennington
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Warren for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that Fuller had caused bodily harm to Pennington. Fuller was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division, on 6/27/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/22 @1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.