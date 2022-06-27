Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A3003673

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gildea                            

STATION: VSP Berlin               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/26/22 @ approximately 2027 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Hill Ext, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: John Fuller                                                 

AGE: 74

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, FL

 

VICTIM: Janet Pennington

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Warren for a citizen dispute. Investigation revealed that Fuller had caused bodily harm to Pennington. Fuller was arrested and later released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division, on 6/27/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/22 @1230 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

