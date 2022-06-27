NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001981
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 26, 2022 at 6:02 pm
LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Brandon Bothwell
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 26, 2022 at approximately 6:02 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation that was taking place at a residence on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Brandon Bothwell had physically assaulted an intimate partner during the incident. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, he was lodged with $10,000 at Northwest Correctional Facility. He is due in Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 26, 2022 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/27/22
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes- Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.