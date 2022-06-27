Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 22B5001981

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: June 26, 2022 at 6:02 pm

LOCATION: Greenbush Road, Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Brandon Bothwell                                                 

AGE: 33 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 6:02 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of an altercation that was taking place at a residence on Greenbush Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Brandon Bothwell had physically assaulted an intimate partner during the incident. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, he was lodged with $10,000 at Northwest Correctional Facility. He is due in  Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 26, 2022 at 12:30 pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/27/22          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes- Northwest Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

