Resorts World Bimini Selects Mobile Enrollment by Playersoft
Today, Resorts World Bimini announced the expansion of the Playersoft Mobile Enrollment application system to their Bahamas property.
Playersoft has been an integral partner in our efforts to expand our Genting Rewards membership, enrolling guests quickly and making our processes more efficient overall.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Resorts World Bimini announced the expansion of the Playersoft Mobile Enrollment application system to their Bahamas property, located just 50 miles from Miami. Resorts World Bimini is operated by Genting, the world’s largest Destination Resort operator, with Resorts World Branded properties in Malaysia, Singapore, Manila, UK, Bahamas, New York, and Las Vegas.
— Darlene Monzo, Chief Marketing Officer Genting Americas East
Currently, the Playersoft Mobile system runs at Resorts World Catskills, Resorts World New York City, and Resorts World Las Vegas. The mobile system allows staff more ways to register guests as club members, which increases carded play on slots and table games, offering club members an opportunity to be rewarded for their spend and earn incentives.
“Playersoft has been an integral partner in our efforts to expand our Genting Rewards membership, enrolling guests quickly and making our processes more efficient overall”, mentioned, Darlene Monzo Chief Marketing Officer Genting Americas East. “The Playersoft team consistently offers superior service which made it an easy decision to add Mobile Enrollment at our Resorts World Bimini property.”
“Mobile Enrollment has set the standard for quick and easy club enrollment from a mobile device. I am thrilled to see the continued success of Mobile Enrollment and excited that more properties are leveraging the huge benefit it provides for extending exceptional customer service to players”, said Hunter Hunstock, President of Playersoft. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Resorts World Bimini and play a part in their future success.”
About Playersoft
Playersoft Technologies focuses on creating systems to streamline all aspects of the fast-moving casino industry. Playersoft Technologies was established with a mission to help casino operators improve the player's gaming experience, increase player retention and profitability.
About Resorts World Bimini Resorts World Bimini, just 50 miles off the coast of Miami, is situated on the charming seven-mile Bahamian Out Island of North Bimini. This 750-acre premier luxury beachfront resort spans approximately half the intimate island of Bimini, providing the ideal backdrop for both relaxation and adventure. Surrounded by white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, the property features the 305 room Hilton at Resorts World Bimini, ten bars and restaurants, five pools, the lavish Serenity Spa, a world-class casino and the unrivaled Bimini Beach Club. With the largest marina complex in the Bahamas, Resorts World Bimini is the center of the Sport Fishing Capital of the World. It’s truly no wonder
Travel Channel named Resorts World Bimini Destination of the Month. Your personal playground awaits.
About Genting Group Genting is a member of The Genting Group, the world’s largest Destination Resort operator with Resorts World branded properties in Malaysia, Singapore, Manila, UK, Las Vegas, Bahamas and New York. In addition to Destination Resorts, the Genting Group has global investments in plantations, power generation, oil and gas, real estate, cruise, leisure, and other industries. The Genting Group has five public companies listed on the stock exchanges of Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The Group employs more than 60,000 people worldwide while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.
