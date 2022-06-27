﻿Hartzell Propeller Receives STC for Diamond DA40 NG Prop

With Austro Engine E4-A

This prop delivers light, smooth and state-of-the-art improved climb performance, two to three KTAS faster cruise and is more durable, with an eco-friendly 74.1 dB(a) noise level.”
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has received a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the FAA to replace Diamond DA40 NG MT wood/composite propellers with new and higher performance 3-bladed lightweight Polaris composite props. The 74-inch diameter three-blade ASCII carbon fiber prop for the Austro Engine E4-A features a lightweight Bantam aluminum hub and 2,4000-hour / six-year TBO, with Hartzell's warranty through first overhaul.

"Hartzell's Top Prop performance conversion kit includes the propeller, a white or metallic silver composite spinner, and STC documentation," said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. "It delivers light, smooth and state-of-the-art improved climb performance, two to three KTAS faster cruise and is more durable, with an eco-friendly 74.1 dB(a) noise level," he added.

The kit for the advanced blended airfoil design prop sells for $24,613. The STC is limited to DA40 NGs equipped with MÄM 40-434 (Cowling Redesign) or OÄM 40-310 (Exhaust System with Muffler).

Hartzell's three-blade advanced structural composite propeller for the Diamond delivers low weight, low inertia, and low life cycle costs. Additionally, it provides all-weather durability and reliability of a true carbon-fiber composite propeller system, which has been demonstrated and proven on multiple platforms.

About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC and AWI-AMI form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.

James Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

