Homicide: 1700 Block of 8th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:20 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim and a juvenile male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, the juvenile male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 15 year-old Blue Bryant, Northwest, DC.

