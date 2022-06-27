WE MUST MEET'S NEW OTT PLATFORM 'CINEMA ON WEB' TO SCREEN HOLLYWOOD & BOLLYWOOD MOVIES

Submit Release
We Must Meet is building a community of Doctors, Surgeons, Hospitals and Pharmacies to serve underprivileged people”
— Dr Raj Bhayani - Renowned New York based ENT surgeon.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We Must Meet serves as a unique multi purpose Video Conferencing cum Webinar platform which transcends the border of regular video conferencing towards hosting large events like Political Rallies ,Town Halls ,Fund Raisers,Concerts,Sports events -all of which can be accessed by 30,000 plus people simultaneously and live - See info on hosting large events in link below " -said Founder Manju Mason .
https://wemustmeet.com/we-must-meet-events/.

"We Must Meet video conferencing cum Webinar platform has now added an OTT platform known as 'CINEMA ON WEB'- which shall stream Hollywood and Bollywood movies .The same will result in creating an additional business model for We Must Meet Video Conferencing and Webinar Platform "- said Founder Ish A.Patil.

Tech co-ordinator Rahil Manji says -"We Must Meet' is powered and managed by one of the the most experienced Tech Company 'Iotum,' a leader in video and audio solutions for the last twenty years - No downloads are required. It is instant, users can just sign up and test drive it for free in less than a minute”.

"We Must Meet is building a community of Doctors, Surgeons, Hospitals and Pharmacies, to serve underprivileged people" said advisor Dr Raj Bhayani -a renowned New York based ENT & Cosmetic Surgeon.

“We Must Meet is community based, with a mission to help impart free education to students who can not afford going to school and colleges." said co-founder Pooja A.Patil, who is also an educationist overseeing numerous educational institutions.

Kimberly Guilfoyle - An American television news personality who has also served as an advisor to the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump tweeted her association with 'We Must Meet' as a Strategic Advisor, Brand Ambassador and Stakeholder. "She is a powerful force on We Must Meet” said founder Manju Mason. https://twitter.com/kimguilfoyle/status/1529191472871907329

"We is soon to live stream large Cricket Matches on 'We Must Meet" said JSK & JSK Sports LLC.

"We Must Meet LLC 's other ventures in the pipeline are 'We Must Meet' Theme Parks,Boutique Hotels,Resorts and Restaurants "-says Investment co-ordinator- Kunal Patel.

