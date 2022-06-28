NoteRouter raises investment to help real estate pros improve customer engagement
SaaS firm NoteRouter joins TinySeed accelerator to fuel its platform that enhances real estate marketing, communication
We’re excited by NoteRouter’s substantial traction and look forward to helping them accelerate their growth during this batch year.”NEWBURY PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoteRouter, a technology company that helps real estate businesses improve customer engagement, announced today it raised an investment round led by the TinySeed accelerator program.
— Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will aid NoteRouter in its mission to provide real estate businesses with a state-of-the-art engagement platform and a conduit to build value for their communities.
“A huge amount of real estate technology comes from outside disruptors, and I’ve seen disruption can sometimes cause as much harm as it tries to help. NoteRouter represents a side of real estate technology that wants to help innovate — not simply disrupt,” said NoteRouter founder Nick Gough. “TinySeed made more sense for us as a partner than any other firm we explored. The quality and pedigree of their leadership team; the range of their business connections; and their founder-centric ethos is helping us build the absolute best product for our customers.”
Gough was motivated to launch NoteRouter after his personal experience leading a real estate business. For years he was underwhelmed and frustrated by his experience with marketing and communication platforms. He was determined to build something better.
In 2018, Gough launched NoteRouter to help real estate professionals more effectively manage their community relationships and engage their customers with a powerful platform that was both fun and effective to use. NoteRouter provides real estate pros with the tools to engage their communities, send targeted content, automate marketing communications, and more.
“The NoteRouter team has created a pretty incredible tool for an industry that’s struggled to keep pace with technology over the past couple of decades,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “We’re excited by NoteRouter’s substantial traction and look forward to helping them accelerate their growth during this batch year.”
NoteRouter now helps power communication for more than 300,000 MLS members in North America. The platform helps professionals stay on top of communication and avoid becoming overwhelmed, Gough said.
“One of the most overlooked problems in real estate marketing and communications is consistency and burnout,” Gough said. “Building a communications platform that fights burnout and makes driving engagement more enjoyable means that our customers do it better than anyone else. On average, our customers get more than twice the engagement of their competition, and they save time and feel happier while doing it.”
About NoteRouter: Based in Newbury Park, Calif., NoteRouter was founded by Nick Gough in 2018. NoteRouter is a communications platform that helps real estate businesses improve customer engagement and build credibility in their communities with a fun and results-driven platform.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in 59 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
Nick Gough
NoteRouter
