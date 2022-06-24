Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1819
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1819
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1298
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, COSTA, PITTMAN, SCAVELLO, J. WARD,
HUTCHINSON, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JUNE 24, 2022
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,
providing for online raffles by fire companies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended
by adding a section to read:
Section 309. Online raffles by fire companies.
(a) General rule.--A fire company that has a valid small
games of chance license issued under section 307 may conduct
raffles over the Internet subject to the following:
(1) An individual may purchase a ticket for the raffles
only by means of a debit card.
(2) The fire company may not conduct more than two
