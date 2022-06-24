Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1818

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - action.

(6) On November 1, 1950, Corporal Costlow was captured

by North Korean forces just two weeks after returning from

his injury in the line of duty.

(7) When captured, Corporal Costlow was serving with the

24

th

Division.

(8) While captured, Corporal Costlow lived on a near-

starvation diet consisting of millet, barley, old cabbage and

soybean soups.

(9) Corporal Costlow was held at Prison Camp 3, Puckony,

North Korea, for 33 months as a prisoner of war.

(10) After his release was negotiated, Corporal Costlow

wrote to his parents and advised his parents to notify the

family of a fellow prisoner of war.

(11) After his release, Corporal Costlow returned home

to St. Michael, Cambria County.

(12) For his service to the United States, Corporal

Costlow received the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service

Medal, three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service

Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Distinguished

Unit Emblem, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Marksman Badge

and a Purple Heart.

(13) Corporal Costlow passed away December 7, 2006.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8536,

carrying Locust Street (Pennsylvania Route 869) over Topper Run,

located in Adams Township, Cambria County, is designated as the

Corporal William T. Costlow, Sr., Memorial Bridge.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to

traffic in both directions on the bridge.

