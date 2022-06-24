Senate Bill 1299 Printer's Number 1818
(6) On November 1, 1950, Corporal Costlow was captured
by North Korean forces just two weeks after returning from
his injury in the line of duty.
(7) When captured, Corporal Costlow was serving with the
24
th
Division.
(8) While captured, Corporal Costlow lived on a near-
starvation diet consisting of millet, barley, old cabbage and
soybean soups.
(9) Corporal Costlow was held at Prison Camp 3, Puckony,
North Korea, for 33 months as a prisoner of war.
(10) After his release was negotiated, Corporal Costlow
wrote to his parents and advised his parents to notify the
family of a fellow prisoner of war.
(11) After his release, Corporal Costlow returned home
to St. Michael, Cambria County.
(12) For his service to the United States, Corporal
Costlow received the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service
Medal, three Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service
Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Distinguished
Unit Emblem, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Marksman Badge
and a Purple Heart.
(13) Corporal Costlow passed away December 7, 2006.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8536,
carrying Locust Street (Pennsylvania Route 869) over Topper Run,
located in Adams Township, Cambria County, is designated as the
Corporal William T. Costlow, Sr., Memorial Bridge.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
maintain appropriate signs displaying the name of the bridge to
traffic in both directions on the bridge.
