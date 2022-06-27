As God is the Word, His Words are Just as Empowering. God's Words Must be Perfectly Understood and Their Power Harnessed

Emotional intelligence comes from emotional health. Emotionally Healthy Brain Generates Emotional Intelligence. Use the Brain and Mind to Improve Each Other.

God is telling us that his words are as powerful as God himself. We need to use the power of God's words to create a perfect life and a perfect world.

Understanding and optimizing the power of God's word is the same as harnessing the power of God. We have created new definitions of God's words that work, that will create an emotionally healthy world” — Sajid Khan and Dr. Leong Ying

DEFINE WISDOM AS HUMILITY.Understand that wisdom is a compound where every component has in it every other element of wisdom. Love is also sincerity, humbleness, truth, etc. Every element of wisdom loses its own identity and becomes wisdom. Creating any of the features of wisdom will make all the components of wisdom, thus creating wisdom. The crystal clear component of wisdom that is the easiest to define, understand and create is humility. Therefore the easiest way to make wisdom is to define wisdom as humility. To illustrate, measure, and create wisdom, define, measure, and create humility. We already 'upbring' our girls humble; while upbringing our boys macho; as a result, we raise our girls wise while raising our boys ignorant. This is why women live longer and commit fewer and less deadly crimes etc.DEFINE WISDOM AS EMOTIONAL HEALTH.Wisdom above all is unconditional love; as love is an emotion, so is wisdom. Wisdom is an emotion that springs from an emotionally healthy brain. Wisdom is the smoke, whereas emotional health is the fire. Our experts cannot create wisdom as they try to make smoke instead of lighting the fire.THE MOTHER OF ALL PROBLEMS IS DUE TO THE WORLD ORDER BASED ON THE IGNORANCE OF THE MIND. DEFINE THE MIND AS THE SELF-IMAGE.To know, define and actualize the mind; know, define and actualize the self-image. As self-image is the face of the mind, mental health is self-image health. To measure the mind, measure the self-image. To heal the mind, heal the self-image. A humble self-image is wisdom, while a macho self-image is an ignorance.DEFINE WISDOM EDUCATION AS CREATING A HUMBLE/SELFLESS SELF-IMAGE (MIND).Wisdom education boils down to providing an upbringing that creates selflessness by avoiding the creation of trophy self-images. Never embed the "I am the best' belief in infants. Let the self-identity develop without bringing attention to the self. Let the self-image create with wordless love, hugs, and kisses.DEFINE EDUCATION AS TWO SEPARATE ENTITIES OF BRAIN & MIND EDUCATION.The fact that brain education that generates emotional health and mind education that creates professional expertise are lumped together as simply just the single entity of mind education has resulted in all this mess in society from constant tiredness, to unhappiness, to student failures, class divides, poverty, wars, corruption, crime, drug addiction, and every other man-made ill of society. All the focus is on mind education. Brain education is not only neglected; the brain is miseducated. Miseducated brains on such a massive scale have made America into an emotionally challenged country. The significant effect is that over 50% of America struggles to meet ends. We earn good money with educated minds but spend it with miseducated and emotionally challenged brains.DEFINE PEACE AS SELFLESSNESS AND TRIBELESSNESS.Peace is possible only by bringing selflessness and tribelessness to the peace table by all opponents. Hate, anger, jealousy, revenge, etc have to be left outside the peace venue.DEFINE PURE HAPPINESS AS EMOTIONAL HEALTH.Only an emotionally healthy brain can generate pure happiness.It is well known that man becomes wise by old age. What happens is that the wisdom blocking emotional baggage in the brain gets ground out over many decades, leaving the brain emotionally healthy. The focus of wisdom education has to shift from trying to educate the mind about wisdom to healing the brain of all emotional baggage. We need to split education into separate entities of Brain and Mind education.To make the world emotionally healthy (wise) we need to unlock and harness the hidden power of God's words.The world needs brain education through the emotionally healthy upbringing of the young and brain therapy (which is explicitly self-image therapy) for the rest of the population.REDEFINING JUST A FEW WORDS CAN BE HARNESSED INTO COUNTLESS WEALTH, HEALTH, PEACE, AND HAPPINESS.Please check out our YouTube videos here:"Message to President Obama...""If you are thinking of a divorce.""Who am I""Practical application of quantification of the Mind""A Message for Bill Gates"ANYONE WHO IS NOT WISE IS SICK. WE NEED WISDOM HOSPITALS.WE NEED A WHOLE NEW EMOTIONAL HEALTH, EDUCATION, UPBRINGING, BRAIN EDUCATION, AND WISDOM INDUSTRY.Here is our Wisdom 3.0 formula with its trillion-dollar and priceless applications. https://brainwizard.medium.com/wisdom-3-0-b6e03324e64a Here is our ebook:Here is our Emotional Health Magazine:We must create a whole new Brain Education/Upbringing/Emotional Health/Wisdom/Self-Image Industry.

