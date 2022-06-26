Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4004605

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  6/24/2022 at approximately 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6585 Memorial Drive, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION:  Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:  Ralph Morale Jr. (DOB 12/11/1962)                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to The White Market in Lyndon, Vermont for a male who stole a motorized shopping cart.  The male then fell off the cart and sustained a minor injury to his head.  Troopers identified the male as Morale who was transported to NVRH for medical evaluation.  While at the hospital, Morale exhibited disorderly behavior.  Morale was also in violation of his conditions of release for curfew.  He was subsequently transported to NERCF for detox and cited for the violations stated above.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/8/2022 at 0800            

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  NERCF detox     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

