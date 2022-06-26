St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4004605
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/24/2022 at approximately 2020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6585 Memorial Drive, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Ralph Morale Jr. (DOB 12/11/1962)
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to The White Market in Lyndon, Vermont for a male who stole a motorized shopping cart. The male then fell off the cart and sustained a minor injury to his head. Troopers identified the male as Morale who was transported to NVRH for medical evaluation. While at the hospital, Morale exhibited disorderly behavior. Morale was also in violation of his conditions of release for curfew. He was subsequently transported to NERCF for detox and cited for the violations stated above.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/8/2022 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF detox
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
