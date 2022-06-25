St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash in South Hero
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2003351
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/25/2022 @ 15:40
STREET: US ROUTE 2
TOWN: South Hero
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Apple Island Marina
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear and Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry - moderate traffic
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Heather Paley
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: minor / treated and released at scene
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jennifer Morrison
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Buick
VEHICLE MODEL: Enclave
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: minor damage to rear bumper cover/ undercarriage
INJURIES: minor / treated & released at scene
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time VSP along with South Hero Fire and Rescue responded to the above location for a report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries. Investigation into the incident revealed that operator #2 was traveling West on Route 2. Adjacent to the Apple Island boat marina operator #2 stopped her vehicle to allow pedestrians to cross the road. After coming to a stop vehicle #2 was rear ended by vehicle #1. Operator #1 and #2 along with a passenger in vehicle #2 were treated by rescue and released at the scene. There were minor traffic delays in the area for approximately 20 minutes following the crash.