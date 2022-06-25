Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // MV Crash in South Hero

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2003351                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans        

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2022 @ 15:40

STREET: US ROUTE 2

TOWN: South Hero

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Apple Island Marina

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear and Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry - moderate traffic

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Heather Paley

AGE:   53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: minor / treated and released at scene

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jennifer Morrison

AGE:   53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hero, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Enclave

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: minor damage to rear bumper cover/ undercarriage

INJURIES: minor / treated & released at scene

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time VSP along with South Hero Fire and Rescue responded to the above location for a report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash with injuries.  Investigation into the incident revealed that operator #2 was traveling West on Route 2. Adjacent to the Apple Island boat marina operator #2 stopped her vehicle to allow pedestrians to cross the road. After coming to a stop vehicle #2 was rear ended by vehicle #1. Operator #1 and #2 along with a passenger in vehicle #2 were treated by rescue and released at the scene.  There were minor traffic delays in the area for approximately 20 minutes following the crash.

 

 

 

