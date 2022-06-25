Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / False Information to Law Enforcement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003849
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: June 25, 2022, at 0920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATIONVT- RT 100, Wardsboro, VT
VIOLATION: False Report to Law Enforcement Authorities, 13 VSA 1754
ACCUSED: Tyler D. Galipeau
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/24/2022, at approximately 1440 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report power lines and a pole were down on VT-RT 100 in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont.
Troopers responded to the scene, which revealed that a single motor vehicle crashed into the pole causing it to fall into the roadway. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses were able to give a description of the male to be approximately 5’10” in height, with a long black beard and shoulder length black hair, wearing grey sweatpants and a long sleeve green fleece style shirt.
On 06/25/2022, at approximately 0835 hours, State Police Dispatch received a call to report that a male matching the above description was walking on VT-RT 100 matching the description of the male. Troopers made contact with the male, who was later identified as Tyler D. Galipeau, 40. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Tyler D. Galipeau, gave false information to a law enforcement officer.
Galipeau was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer to the above charges.
If anyone witnessed this crash or has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/22 at 1000 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathan Greco
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)-722-4600
Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov