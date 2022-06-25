Westminster Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003849

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

DATE/TIME: June 25, 2022, at 0920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATIONVT- RT 100, Wardsboro, VT

VIOLATION: False Report to Law Enforcement Authorities, 13 VSA 1754

ACCUSED: Tyler D. Galipeau

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/24/2022, at approximately 1440 hours, State Police dispatch received a call to report power lines and a pole were down on VT-RT 100 in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont.

Troopers responded to the scene, which revealed that a single motor vehicle crashed into the pole causing it to fall into the roadway. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses were able to give a description of the male to be approximately 5’10” in height, with a long black beard and shoulder length black hair, wearing grey sweatpants and a long sleeve green fleece style shirt.

On 06/25/2022, at approximately 0835 hours, State Police Dispatch received a call to report that a male matching the above description was walking on VT-RT 100 matching the description of the male. Troopers made contact with the male, who was later identified as Tyler D. Galipeau, 40. Subsequent investigation revealed that the accused, Tyler D. Galipeau, gave false information to a law enforcement officer.

Galipeau was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 1000 hours to answer to the above charges.

If anyone witnessed this crash or has any information, please contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/02/22 at 1000 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov