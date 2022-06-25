Derby Barracks/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001855

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/25/22 1245 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4340 US RT 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Jontunaye Bathalon

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the location of 4340 US RT 5 in the Town of Derby, for a report of a possible theft from a store. At the conclusion of the investigation on 6/25/22, It was determined the accused, Jontunaye Bathalon, was the subject who had been identified on 5/10/22, to have stolen numerous items from Shaw's Supermarket in the Town of Derby. Bathalon was issued a criminal citation for retail theft for the offense committed on 5/10/22.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/22

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.