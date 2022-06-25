Derby Barracks/Retail Theft
CASE#: 22A5001855
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/25/22 1245 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4340 US RT 5, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Jontunaye Bathalon
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the location of 4340 US RT 5 in the Town of Derby, for a report of a possible theft from a store. At the conclusion of the investigation on 6/25/22, It was determined the accused, Jontunaye Bathalon, was the subject who had been identified on 5/10/22, to have stolen numerous items from Shaw's Supermarket in the Town of Derby. Bathalon was issued a criminal citation for retail theft for the offense committed on 5/10/22.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/30/22
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881