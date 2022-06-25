Submit Release
News Search

There were 187 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,469 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#:  22A5001855

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Ferrier                             

 

STATION:  Derby                   

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME:  6/25/22        1245 Hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4340 US RT 5, Derby, VT

 

VIOLATION:  Retail Theft

 

 

ACCUSED:  Jontunaye Bathalon                                                

 

AGE:  33

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  N Troy, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

                On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to the location of 4340 US RT 5 in the Town of Derby, for a report of a possible theft from a store.  At the conclusion of the investigation on 6/25/22, It was determined the accused, Jontunaye Bathalon, was the subject who had been identified on 5/10/22, to have stolen numerous items from Shaw's Supermarket in the Town of Derby.  Bathalon was issued a criminal citation for retail theft for the offense committed on 5/10/22. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/30/22           

 

COURT:  Orleans

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

 

BAIL:  N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881


You just read:

Derby Barracks/Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.