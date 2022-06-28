Encore Capital Management opens the brand-new Oasis Beach Club to Embassy project owners for the 4th of July Weekend

Oasis Beach Club rendering Mango Moon Bar & Grill Oasis Beach Club

Pre-grand opening of the Beach club set for July 1st to July 4th. The festivities will include non-stop entertainment and a world class fireworks display.

Despite all the negative economic news, sales have maintained a torrid pace with June shaping up to be the best month since we commenced accepting contracts” — Joel Lazar, Executive Director of Sales

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preparations are being made for a soft opening of the Oasis Beach Club and Mango Moon Bar & Grill at the soon-to-open Embassy Suites by HiltonTM Sunset Walk Orlando, a Condominium Hotel. This event will be open to the Embassy Suites condo hotel buyers and guest staying at Encore’s adjacent Margaritaville Resort. The project including 300 studios, one and two bedrooms, is about 70% sold out. “Despite all the negative economic news, sales have maintained a torrid pace with June shaping up to be the best month since we commenced accepting contracts” according to Joel Lazar, Executive Director of Sales.

Simultaneously with the Oasis Beach Club event the resorts Promenade will showcase 15 live bands, DJ’s, Street performers, a car show and street market. All activities will culminate in a world class fireworks display at approximately 9:30pm on July 4th. The Promenade is open to the public with free admission and parking.

Embassy Suites by HiltonTM Sunset Walk Orlando will offer exceptional vacation condominiums featuring a sophisticated contemporary design and the finest in resort amenities. Among them, the Oasis Beach Club with a beach bar and grill, a fitness center, indoor/outdoor restaurant and lounge where guests can enjoy a daily complimentary Embassy breakfast and happy hour. Owners will receive two Hilton Honors gold memberships with their purchase accelerating their ability to earn free night stays in the Hilton reservation system. The hybrid real estate concept will provide peace-of-mind to owners and guests by ensuring the same high standards they come to expect from Encore and the Hilton brands.

The resort is slated to open in 2023, but those looking to purchase one of the stylish condos can visit the sales gallery located in the Promenade at Sunset Walk Orlando at 3240 Margaritaville Blvd., just 10 minutes from Walt Disney World. Two full-scale models featuring a studio and one-bedroom will be showcased. Interested buyers can browse the offerings in a no-pressure atmosphere and learn how they can own a piece of this great destination. As an owner, the amazing year-round resort offers a turnkey experience that includes furnishings and housewares, linens, cleaning, and maintenance. Pricing starts around $350,000 and up for studios, 1 and 2 bedrooms. A very limited number of 3 and 4 bedrooms with lockouts are available. Contracts to purchase are now being accepted. You can lock in pre-construction pricing and your specific condo selection with a 10% deposit.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton-Sunset Walk Condo Hotel sales gallery joins more than 20 merchants at the Promenade at Sunset Walk Orlando, Central Florida’s newest and favorite destination for dining, retail, and entertainment.

All Roads Lead to Embassy Suites by Hilton - Orlando Sunset Walk