Clarify that neither the Chief Executive nor his family members attended the wedding banquet held in Grand Lisboa Palace on June 18, and his family members are not in the UK or other foreign places

MACAU, June 25 - In response to the rumours on online social platforms claiming that the family members of the Chief Executive attended the wedding banquet held in Grand Lisboa Palace on June 18 and it involved the situation of non-compliance with entry and quarantine measures, Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (the Centre) clarified that after checking the epidemiological investigation data, it was confirmed that neither the Chief Executive nor his family members attended the said wedding banquet on June 18. The Centre also denied rumours that the family members involved are only a few months old to four years old and clarified that they are not in the UK or other foreign places. The online rumours are seriously inconsistent with the facts and are malicious rumours. It has been handed over to the police for further investigation.