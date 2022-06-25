Tim S. Marshall the CEO of Marshall Growth Institute Helps Organizations Overcome Fear and the Turnover Shock
As the CEO of Marshall Growth Institute, I emphasize a skeletal workforce that handles matters at the office while the rest work remotely and perform tasks that don’t require their physical presence.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, US, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We have heard about change being the constant factor, and here we are—confronting the most challenging situation ever. This pandemic became an eye-opener for both employers and employees, paving the way for companies to create better working environments to keep everyone happy and productive. Tim S. Marshall, the futuristic business strategist, CEO and founder of Marshall Growth Institute is among the many leaders who had to either fight or run away from this predicament.
It is a universal agreement that the pandemic has disrupted more than a decade's worth of norms and work traditions worldwide. The unprecedented events that took place in 2020 wholly changed the economy and business landscape, leading to the Great Resignation that reported a staggering four million US citizens left their jobs in the aftermath of the crisis in 2021. Undoubtedly, this phenomenon challenged company leaders to rethink their ways of retaining formidable talent and decreasing turnovers due to lack of flexibility. When employees are left underappreciated, overworked, and constantly in fear of catching the virus all at the same time, it digs a deeper problem into the work culture. It leads to toxicity which could be detrimental to the organization. Fortunately, we are in an era where information is accessible, making it convenient for business owners to gather data and contemplate how to resolve issues. Tim S. Marshall discovered the emergence of hybrid working models that pioneering companies have applied to their workplaces. This new phase of hybrid work combines in-office and work-from-home setup, forever reshaping the working realm.
In this article, Tim who is known for his recession proof business strategies will delve more into the impact of creating hybrid workplaces on the business industry, including strategies that can help boost its efficiency in the long term.
How do you merge the physical and virtual offices?
Tim S. Marshall: According to a 2021 Microsoft survey found that 41% of workers are still considering quitting their jobs or changing professions. The most obvious byproduct of developing hybrid models is flexibility: how far can an organization go to achieve its goals? While stringent protocols limited the attendance at the office, managers devised a plan to utilize every resource efficiently. Within my organization, Marshall Growth Institute, I emphasize a skeletal workforce that handles matters at the office while the rest work remotely and perform tasks that don’t require their physical presence.
However, a smooth collaboration between the physical and virtual spaces requires innovative devices and reliable software to ensure productive and continuous workflow. Innovative software catered for hybrid work can significantly improve experiences and increase productivity while remaining secure and dependable using its features. Investing in an efficient digital platform is a sound strategy for leaders who want seamless communication and coordination with everyone.
How do we Acquire and Retain Talent by Understanding Their Priorities?
Tim S. Marshall: As the turnover crisis plagued business owners, a realization dawned on many: a shift toward focusing on employees' needs and well-being is imperative. Studies recently reported that 52% of respondents felt burned out even before the pandemic happened, which means that a chunk of these people may have felt worse during the outbreak. According to Forbes a massive 4.3 million Americans are leaving their jobs. But most didn’t quit. They retired
This series of events made organizations reevaluate their ways of managing human resources. They began looking at their priorities and offered support not only limited to monetary compensation and benefits. It can be through creating a flexible schedule rather than following the usual clockwork back at the office. While every company culture is unique, leaders must remember that a sound strategy should consider their employees’ workload, resources, and mental health.
The most recent U.S. Department of Labor survey found that roughly 30 percent of the American workforce (or 42.6 million people) are in contingent positions. Employees are now thinking beyond the boundaries of their offices; they are prioritizing work and life balance. Employers who can help them achieve these necessities have a higher advantage in recruiting a talented workforce. Thus, companies should provide safer working conditions, transparency, accountability, and sustainability, which employees actively seek. Moreover, companies that actively listen to their subordinates and value their hard work create an ideal working environment conducive to positive results and increased productivity.
Please Explain How to Leverage Technology to Maintain Quality Customer Experience:
Tim: Everyone remains busy rectifying working practices of the past decade, leaders must not ignore the essential element that keeps the bloodline of the business flowing: customer experience. According to Hubspot, 88% of service teams reported that customers have higher expectations than ever before and need immediate responses rather than waiting for days. This increasing demand for an authentic experience challenges leaders and service teams to upgrade their services. The advantage of technology through apps, chat support systems, and various platforms close the gap between the brand and the consumer. Roughly 2.4 million additional Americans retired in the first 18 months of the pandemic than expected, making up the majority of the 4.2 million people who left the labor force between March 2020 and July 2021, according to Miguel Faria-e-Castro, a senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Strategies such as developing systems that empower employees to do their best and tracking their successes can help boost the company’s morale. With an exceptional staff, they can create a good impression as the business’ representatives whom people can rely on and trust. On the other hand, brands who value the opinion of their customers not only retain these loyal customers they also gain new ones through referrals. Strengthening these relationships is vital during these times.
As the world gradually shifts to a different kind of norm, people expect companies to make the transition and pivot to a better horizon with the thought of improving systems internally and externally. This
