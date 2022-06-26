Alzheimer’s Awareness Spotlighted by Independent- and Assisted-Living New Jersey Senior Community Near Staten Island
Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and the Villas of Manalapan, N.J., Share Vital Information from Alzheimer’s AssociationSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an ongoing emphasis on health and wellness, the Villas of Holmdel, N.J., and the Villas of Manalapan, N.J., are shedding light on Alzheimer’s disease and brain health. With this in mind, the Villas, a luxurious, healthy-living senior apartment community with two locations close to Staten Island, N.Y., is sharing information from the Alzheimer’s Association and offering some useful related tips.
Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. This can include symptoms like decline in memory, reasoning, or other thinking skills.
"Millions of Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias," as cited on page 19 of the Alzheimer’s Association's "2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures" report.
To alert individuals and their loved ones of Alzheimer’s warning signs, the Villas of Holmdel and the Villas of Manalapan are sharing the following 10 early signs and symptoms of the disease, as listed by the Alzheimer’s Association:
1. Memory loss that disrupts daily life
2. Challenges in planning or solving problems
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks
4. Confusion with time or place
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
6. New problems with words in speaking or writing
7. Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
8. Decreased or poor judgment
9. Withdrawal from work or social activities
10. Changes in mood and personality
INFLUENCING BRAIN AGING
Registered dietitian nutritionist Michelle Bruno of the Villas calls attention to a variety of factors that may impact brain aging, such as:
1. Keeping the brain active
2. Exercise
3. Sleep
4. General health
5. Blood pressure
6. Stress
7. Genetics
Bruno and her Villas wellness team suggest including the following foods in one’s diet, as they have been connected to improving brain health:
BERRIES
These have powerful neuroprotective properties and have been shown to have a role in both preventing and remediating cognitive decline. Choose fresh or frozen blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, mulberries, black currants, blackberries, or cranberries.
DARK LEAFY GREENS
Research shows that those who enjoy a daily helping of leafy greens have a slower rate of cognitive decline. Choose fresh or lightly sautéed arugula, basil, beet greens, butter leaf, cilantro, collard greens, dandelion greens, endive, kale, mustard greens, spinach, chard, and mustard greens.
NUTS AND SEEDS
Nuts protect our hearts and brains, and are an excellent source of nutrition and fiber. Choose organic, raw or dry roasted walnuts, macadamias, pecans, pistachios, almonds, and flaxseeds.
SALMON
This fish is high omega-3 content, specifically DHA, which is important for aging brains. Choose fresh or flash frozen, wild caught from the Pacific such as sockeye, king, coho, or pink salmon.
OLIVES AND OLIVE OIL
Olives and olive oil are rich in polyphenols – micronutrients packed with antioxidants – which contribute to protective qualities for the brain. Primarily use as a finishing oil (not heated), choose highest polyphenol content, extra virgin, and in a dark glass bottle.
COFFEE
Studies show caffeine and coffee can delay the onset of Alzheimer’s Disease even in seniors who already have some form of dementia. Decaf can also be beneficial.
COCONUT
Coconuts are rich in a type of fat called MCTs (medium chain triglycerides). Research shows that when some people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease eat a diet rich in MCTs, they had improved memory, attention, and cognition. Choose virgin and avoid heating above 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
CRUCIFEROUS VEGETABLES
Among the most nutrient dense of all vegetables, these are powerful detoxifiers. Choose raw, or lightly steamed or sautéed, leafy greens (arugula, collard greens, dandelion greens, mustard greens, Swiss chard, watercress), alliums (garlic, leeks, onions, shallots), and brassicas (bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower).
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources and how you can get involved to support the cause, visit alz.org.
