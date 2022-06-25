Working Visit of Her Excellency Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, 25-27 June 2022

Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, President of the Republic of Kosovo, will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 25 to 27 June 2022. President Osmani-Sadriu’s visit reflects the warm relations between Singapore and Kosovo.

President Osmani-Sadriu will pay a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob, as well as meet Speaker of Parliament Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman.

President Osmani-Sadriu will be accompanied by officials from the President’s Office and the Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 JUNE 2022