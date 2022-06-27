Walford Home Featured on Wednesday's GMA3’s “Deals & Steals”
Walford Home, an NC based business dedicated to proudly designing premium quality home, kitchen and garden products was featured on GMA3 on Wednesday June 22nd
We were extremely pleased with the sales volume and, due to the breadth of Walford Home’s products, 90% of the customers purchased more than one product from our home, kitchen and garden lines.”NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In central North Carolina, there is a hardworking family-run business dedicated to proudly designing premium quality home, kitchen and garden products that bring character to their customer’s homes, special events, and venues.
Established in 2017, Walford Home’s galvanized décor and kitchen products are created in a distinctive farmhouse style that is both functional and decorative. The company’s first product, the pot and tray set, provided the financial capacity and impetus to expand their line to the current 15 which range from large painted utensil holders to storage trays to waste cans. An increase in sales resulting from the uptick in online sales has enabled Walford Home to consider additional platforms.
Thanks to persistence, hustle and teamwork, the company’s products was featured on “GMA3’s” popular segment “GMA Deals & Steals” on June 22.
According to company President, L. Edward Barnes, “We never imagined an opportunity for exposure like this. The team at Walford Home worked very hard to qualify and prepare for the sale. TV provides an excellent medium for potential customers to see and recognize our product quality. At Walford Home, we see the inclusion on “GMA3” as an important next step in the evolution of our brand.”
On the day Walford Home was featured on GMA’s Deals & Steals, orders began pouring in even before the company’s products were highlighted on the segment. “It was both exciting and stressful,” said Barnes. “The high-volume microsite built for the sale went live at 6 a.m. and we saw the orders rolling in as soon as we logged on.
Thanks to the team’s hard work, the sale went smoothly, and the effort was definitely worth the exposure it provided for the Walford Home brand. We were extremely pleased with the sales volume and, due to the breadth of Walford Home’s products, 90% of the customers purchased more than one product from our home, kitchen and garden lines. This highlights just how attractive our products are. ”
In addition to GMA, Walford Home’s products are available on their website (walfordhome.com) and via Amazon, Walmart, and Facebook.
