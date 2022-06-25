Submit Release
vidIQ for YouTube SEO Services: Google Chrome Extension Now Live

vidIQ Extension is Now Live. The YouTube Management Tool is Available for Download on Google Chrome, or Firefox

vidIQ is the number one Chrome Extension for YouTube, giving creators access to free software that discovers hidden metrics on EVERY YouTube video, trending topics, top-ranked keywords, and boost SEO.”
— Rob Wilson - The vidIQ Team
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vidIQ have announced the launch of their extension on the popular browsers: Google Chrome, and Firefox

Installing the extension gives creators access to a wide range of features to help aid their content optimisation strategy. vidIQ delivers detailed results for any YouTube video when using the extension.

Install the vidIQ Extension on the official website.

When installing the extension, users will have access to the following features:

• vidIQ Channel Audit. A 24/7 YouTube Channel audit tool. Providing instant results showing the performance of a users’ content. This targets what is working well, and issues that could be modified.

• Average Watch Time. The extension provides exact data of watch-time on channel video views.

• Social Media Likes, Shares & Comments. Users will gain instant acces to features that show the number of times someone on Facebook, Twitter, or Reddit, has liked, shared, or included the video URL in a comment. Such information can be used to build a channels audience-creator relationship.

• vidIQ Score: The extension tool puts every YouTube video into a ranking system using its cross-platform algorithm, then provides each with an optimisation score. The score can be used to predict its chances of being promoted in related videos, searches, and recommended videos.

• vidIQ Competitors Tool. This tool provides users with unique information on their competitors, and how they are able to rank, and attract views or subscribers. A user can track video creators instantly, regardless of their channel size, or influence. This method can be used to leverage ideas from a competitor, and utilise them within a users’ own YouTube strategy.

• Video Velocity. Video velocity is measured in Views Per Hour. This tool identifies YouTube videos that are gaining viral popularity, and how quickly they are accelerating in real-time.

The Extension is available for download from the official website here.

About vidIQ

vidIQ is an online educational website offering a number of different tools, video tutorials, keyword research metrics, analytics on YouTube channel growth, and SEO research. Users can utilise the website, or extension, to help better their chances of gaining views and subscribers on Youtube.

Visit the official vidIQ website more information on the product.

Joel Burford
vidIQ
email us here

