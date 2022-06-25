ProHance partners with Inventicon Business Intelligence for the Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance partnered with Inventicon Business Intelligence for its 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022 that was recently held.
At the event, Ashish Syngal, Vice President - Customer Success, ProHance held several high-level and insightful discussions with industry leaders on Empowering the GCC Digital Workforce in the Era of Hybrid Working. Paresh Degaonkar, Head of Business Development, ProHance, explained his perspective on Workforce Analytics as a Need or a Necessity in the new age Hybrid Working Model.
The event was a huge success and further cemented ProHance's position as the market leader in its segment of a SaaS product that enables Enterprises to improve their Workplace Analytics and works optimally as an Operations Enablement Platform.
ABOUT PROHANCE:
ProHance is an Omni-Channel operations management platform leveraged by enterprises across their back office, chat, and email servicing operations. ProHance provides real-time visibility on how teams are engaged on the ground. This visibility allows enterprises to allocate resources more effectively, load balance across teams, and make SMART decisions with agility. The visibility and actionable analytics provided by ProHance help Enterprises make their operations more customer-centric, efficient, and lean. ProHance is leveraged by 200,000+ users in 150+ enterprises across 24 countries.
