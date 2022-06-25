Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,677 in the last 365 days.

ProHance partners with Inventicon Business Intelligence for the Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

ProHance at the 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

ProHance at the 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

ProHance section at the 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

ProHance section at the 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

ProHance leaders speak at the 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

ProHance leaders speak at the 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance partnered with Inventicon Business Intelligence for its 2nd Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022 that was recently held.

At the event, Ashish Syngal, Vice President - Customer Success, ProHance held several high-level and insightful discussions with industry leaders on Empowering the GCC Digital Workforce in the Era of Hybrid Working. Paresh Degaonkar, Head of Business Development, ProHance, explained his perspective on Workforce Analytics as a Need or a Necessity in the new age Hybrid Working Model.

The event was a huge success and further cemented ProHance's position as the market leader in its segment of a SaaS product that enables Enterprises to improve their Workplace Analytics and works optimally as an Operations Enablement Platform.


ABOUT PROHANCE:
ProHance is an Omni-Channel operations management platform leveraged by enterprises across their back office, chat, and email servicing operations. ProHance provides real-time visibility on how teams are engaged on the ground. This visibility allows enterprises to allocate resources more effectively, load balance across teams, and make SMART decisions with agility. The visibility and actionable analytics provided by ProHance help Enterprises make their operations more customer-centric, efficient, and lean. ProHance is leveraged by 200,000+ users in 150+ enterprises across 24 countries.

Kishore Reddy
ProHance
+91 96545 33880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Future of work: What is a true Hybrid?

You just read:

ProHance partners with Inventicon Business Intelligence for the Annual Global Capability Centers India Summit 2022

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.