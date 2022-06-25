SEEQC CEO John Levy Confirmed for Highly Anticipated Roundtable at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and senior business leaders will acquire critical knowledge from the CEOs shaping this vital industry.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum AI Institute today announced that John Levy, Chief Executive Officer of SEEQC, will join the highly anticipated roundtable discussion at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit.
The Quantum Computing Leaders Summit is the event where institutional investors and senior business leaders will acquire critical knowledge from the CEOs shaping the quantum industry to establish their strategic deployment of quantum computing. This one-day summit will feature thought-provoking discussions by the leading chief executives in Quantum Computing. This special event will take place online on the 28th of June 2022 at 10 am EST. To access the live broadcast online, please click here.
SEEQC is the company developing the first digital quantum computing platform for global businesses. It is one of the first to have built a commercial chip foundry. SEEQC is headquartered in New York and has facilities in London, UK and Naples, Italy. Mr. Levy was a founding partner of L Capital Partners, a $185 Million venture capital fund. He earned his A.B. from Amherst College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
“John is an incredible leader with a brilliant mind! It’s a great privilege that John has accepted my invitation to join the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit,” said Maeva Ghonda, Scientist, Chair and Global Quantum IP Expert. “Under John’s great leadership, SEEQC secured significant investments from top funds. And, the company received multiple patent awards, including United States Patent No. US11300853B1 granted two months ago to SEEQC, which is titled: Superconducting Optical-to-Digital Converter. I am super excited for his unique contributions at the Summit.”
John Levy will be joined by the following quantum computing leaders at the Quantum Computing Leaders Summit:
* Opening Remarks: Maeva Ghonda, Chair
* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Featured Presentation: Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
Roundtable Discussion:
* Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO of IQM
* Nir Minerbi, CEO of Classiq
* Rob Hays, CEO of Atom Computing
* John Levy, CEO of SEEQC
* Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, Deputy Director of the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory
* Dr. Oscar Diez, Head of Quantum Computing at the European Commission
About the Quantum AI Institute
The Quantum AI Institute is the premiere global institute for quantum technology research. The Institute is the top producer of unique quantum computing events and in-person experiences including: quantum computing education courses, conferences and multimedia content. The Quantum AI Institute is proud to be the home of many innovative quantum computing programs, including the 30 quantum computing education courses and quantum computing events previously licensed via limited non-exclusive distribution to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's largest technical professional organization.
The Quantum AI Institute Podcast is the popular global program featuring exclusive interviews with the innovators shaping the future of quantum computing. The Institute’s podcast series has garnered a vibrant global audience in markets worldwide, including: United States, China, Germany, United Kingdom, Israel, France, Finland, Australia, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Qatar, and many more. The podcast is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts.
