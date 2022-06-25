Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,792 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1003922                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks                                   

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022 at approximately 1828 hours

STREET: Interstate 189 Westbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 0.45

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harry Clark

AGE: 73    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 1828 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 189 Westbound at mile marker 0.45.  Troopers, along with South Burlington Police arrived on scene and observed a 2003 Toyota Tacoma that had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.  The operator was identified as Harry Clark (73) of Burlington.  Clark was transported to UVM Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

 

This crash is currently under investigation.  Anyone who may have witnessed the event are encouraged to contact Trooper Sweet at the Vermont State Police - Williston, (802)878-7111.

 

Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Police, South Burlington Fire and Rescue, and Rick's Towing.

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.