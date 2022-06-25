Williston Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1003922
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022 at approximately 1828 hours
STREET: Interstate 189 Westbound
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 0.45
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Harry Clark
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 24, 2022 at approximately 1828 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 189 Westbound at mile marker 0.45. Troopers, along with South Burlington Police arrived on scene and observed a 2003 Toyota Tacoma that had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The operator was identified as Harry Clark (73) of Burlington. Clark was transported to UVM Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the event are encouraged to contact Trooper Sweet at the Vermont State Police - Williston, (802)878-7111.
Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Police, South Burlington Fire and Rescue, and Rick's Towing.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111