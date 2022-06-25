Williston Barracks / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1003922

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06/24/2022 at approximately 1828 hours

STREET: Interstate 189 Westbound

TOWN: South Burlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 0.45

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harry Clark

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 24, 2022 at approximately 1828 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 189 Westbound at mile marker 0.45. Troopers, along with South Burlington Police arrived on scene and observed a 2003 Toyota Tacoma that had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The operator was identified as Harry Clark (73) of Burlington. Clark was transported to UVM Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the event are encouraged to contact Trooper Sweet at the Vermont State Police - Williston, (802)878-7111.

Troopers were assisted by South Burlington Police, South Burlington Fire and Rescue, and Rick's Towing.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111