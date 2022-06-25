Death At Pine Grove Correctional Centre

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 24, 2022

A 33-year-old female inmate was declared deceased this morning at Pine Grove Correctional Centre.

The inmate was found unresponsive in her cell. Corrections staff called EMS and initiated life-saving measures. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 8:45 a.m.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been notified and are investigating. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

This death is not related to COVID-19.

Attempts are being made to notify the next of kin.

