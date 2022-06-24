Submit Release
US14A pavement improvement project scheduled to begin June 27 east of Lovell

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected beginning Monday, June 27, with the start of a $3.7 million US14A pavement improvement project east of Lovell.

"The contractor will begin repairing an underdrain and soft spots in the highway through the Medicine Wheel-area project," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "Milling of pavement is scheduled to begin June 27."

Prime contractor is Century Companies, Inc., of Lewistown, Mont.

All road improvements are dependent upon favorable weather.

The 9.7-mile project begins at milepost 70.72 on US14A, about 24 miles east of Lovell, and concludes at milepost 80.42.

Project work includes grading, asphalt milling, asphalt pavement surfacing and other work.

Contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2022.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400.  

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   
