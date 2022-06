IPS Packaging & Automation Acquires Ohio Based Business, Day-Pak Inc.

IPS Packaging & Automation

FOUNTAIN INN, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountain Inn SC, June 24th, 2022 - IPS Packaging & Automation (“IPS”), an industrial packaging distributor and automation provider, announced today that it acquired Day-Pak Inc. based in Dayton Ohio.The acquisition strengthens IPS's position as a national supplier that partners with customers to control their creeping expenses related to labor, freight, material costs, and damaged goods. The combined organization includes 9 distribution centers and 8 warehouses within the U.S. which are focused on providing end-to-end packaging & automation solutions for its customers.The acquisition will result in expanded resources for both organizations. Day-Pak offers converting capabilities for a variety of materials including sheet foam, bubble, poly bags, and pouches. IPS Packaging & Automation offers a team of degree-certified engineers (packaging, industrial and mechanical) that partner with their customers on design work, process improvements, and automated equipment.About IPS Packaging & Automation:Founded in 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation is a veteran family-owned and operated business that specializes in supplying companies with comprehensive packaging solutions. With over 45 years of experience in the industry, we are a nationwide leader in packaging products, automation, equipment, and service.Our mission is to be a trusted partner for industrial packaging supplies, automation, and service, as well as providing innovative solutions and customized programs to exceed the needs of our customers.About Day-Pak:Day-Pak, a 40-year-old veteran-owned distributor is a total solutions provider for industrial and military packaging materials and equipment representing the world’s leading packaging manufacturers. The company services western Ohio, eastern Indiana, and northern Kentucky.