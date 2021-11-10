IPS Packaging & Automation Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Dept. Of Labor
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized IPS Packaging & Automation as a recipient of the 2021 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award.FOUNTAIN INN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by United States Department of Labor. This year, the company earned the platinum award from the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act). The Medallion Program is the only federal award that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
When discussing the award, Derrick Murdock, IPS Packaging & Automation’s CEO and a U.S. Army veteran, says “our company works diligently to recruit and retain U.S. military veterans within the organization. We know that each of these team members learns a variety of skills during their time of service to our country that are invaluable to us as a business. Furthermore, we do our best to honor and give back to our nation’s veterans each day, and seeking to recruit, hire, and retain them as part of our staff is just one small way we can do so.”
IPS Packaging & Automation joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown not only a commitment to hiring veterans, but also to ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that utilize the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, and pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
About IPS Packaging & Automation
Founded in 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation is a family-owned and operated business that specializes in supplying its customers with comprehensive packaging solutions. With over 45 years of experience in the industry, they are a nationwide leader in packaging products, equipment, and service.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.
There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.
