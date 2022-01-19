IPS Packaging & Automation Opens Rialto, CA Location
Packaging supply and equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation has moved from its location in Ontario, CA to a new, larger distribution center in Rialto.UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesale packaging supply and equipment distributor IPS Packaging & Automation (www.ipack.com) has moved from its location in Ontario, CA to a new, larger distribution center in nearby Rialto. Established in 1976, the company is a national packaging solution provider that creates year-over-year innovation and savings for their partners. When working hand-in-hand with customers, they are able to control creeping expenses related to labor, freight, material costs, and damaged goods.
Scott Toth, who is IPS Packaging & Automation’s Director of Outside Sales, expressed his excitement over the expansion and stated “our California location has shown continuous success and improvement over the past few years. Our new office and larger distribution center allow us to better serve customers throughout the region and across all industries. We’ve recently seen surging interest in packaging solutions and capabilities and are proud to be able to offer extensive services to the Southern California metropolitan and beyond.”
The company’s new space is located in Rialto at 417 W. Valley Blvd. The new location is 56 miles east of Los Angeles and is strategically located near the Cajon Pass, and 3 major highways: Interstate 15, Interstate 10, and State Route 210, allowing for easier access of inbound and outbound shipments. Additional space within the new distribution center will allow IPS Packaging & Automation increased resources to support its current and future customers not only in Southern California, but also across the West Coast and beyond.
IPS Packaging & Automation entered the California market 6 years ago and its growth had outpaced their previous facility. It was time to find a new facility that would allow them to improve their service model to many existing customers and help grow their geographic service area. Rialto is located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire – one of the nation's fastest growing population and economic centers, the Rialto distribution center will more than double the previous location in size, allowing for increased inventory and expansion opportunities to better serve IPS’s ever growing customer base.
IPS Packaging & Automation’s California team officially moved into their new home on Monday, January 17th, 2022. “The move to the new Distribution Center location in Rialto Ca., better positions IPS Packaging & Automation for sustainable growth and allows us to serve more customers and markets in the ever-growing Inland Empire”, according to IPS Packaging & Automation’s California Division Sales Manager, Jim O’Shaughnessy.
This new distribution center and office space in Rialto is just one in a long list of IPS Packaging & Automation locations around the United States. Others include the company’s corporate headquarters in Fountain Inn, SC, as well as offices and distribution centers in Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, Orangeburg, SC, Lakeland, FL, Fort Worth, TX, and Memphis, TN. For further information, the company invites you to review their many services to see how they can help make your packaging and automation lines more efficient: www.ipack.com
