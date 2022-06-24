Submit Release
TRAFFIC ALERT - JOY DR / 189 WB

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

189 WB NB/JOY DR IS CLOSED DUE TO A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

 

