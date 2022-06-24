New criteria for setting up red- and yellow-coded zones

MACAU, June 24 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that in response to the changes of the epidemic situation, the criteria for setting up a red-coded zone has been altered from buildings with one COVID-19 positive case to be subject to control measures, to buildings with two COVID-19 positive cases to be subject to control measures.

Under the new criteria, buildings with one COVID-19 positive case to be subject to control measures will be classified as a precautionary zone (yellow-coded zone). Buildings that were originally classified as a lockdown zone (red-coded zone) with only one such case will be re-classified into a precautionary zone (yellow-coded zone) after completion of a nucleic acid test today. Please refer to the attached tables for list of red-coded zones according to the new criteria, list of yellow-coded zone according to the new criteria, and list of existing yellow-coded zones.

Buildings where one positive case has been detected are classified as precautionary zones (yellow-coded zones). The control measure of yellow health code is implemented. The health code of the people in the related zones is changed to yellow. They are required to undergo nucleic acid tests on Days 1, 2, 4 and 7, and carry out rapid antigen test on Days 3, 5 and 6. Other restrictive measures include outbound travel ban and implementation of self-health management for at least 10 days.

Buildings where two or more positive cases have been detected are classified as lockdown zones (red-coded zones). The control measure of red health code is imposed, with lockdown management implemented for at least five days. People in the related zones are required to undergo nucleic acid tests on Days 1 and 5, and carry out rapid antigen test on Days 2, 3 and 4. If there is no sign of ongoing transmission within the zone during the period, lockdown measures will be lifted on Day 5 when the NAT results become available; as such, the health code of the individuals inside will be converted to yellow code on Days 6 and 7, and they must conduct a nuclear acid test on Day 7. During the period of lockdown management, people are only allowed to enter and not allowed to go out of the red-coded zones, except for the working staff. Their activities are required to be kept to a minimum, such as picking up supplies at the designated location only. Comprehensive restriction and closed-off management are implemented. On-site isolation and medical observation or transfer to an appropriate location to receive medical observation of centralised management will be carried out according to the actual situation.

According to the Centre, people with a yellow health code in the related zones can make an appointment for free nucleic acid test through the following link (https://app.ssm.gov.mo/mandatoryrnatestbook). Result of the test will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, nor can it be used for immigration purposes. Under the zone-specific, multi-level targeted mechanism of epidemic prevention and control, the daily living needs of people in the red-coded zones and yellow-coded zones are catered for by the Daily Living Support Team, with food and daily consumables provided by the corresponding departments. The elderly who live alone, people with difficulties or in need of psychological or mental assistance can call the hotline of the Social Welfare Bureau at 28261126 to seek assistance from professional personnel.